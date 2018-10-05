After Slamming Al Franken and Calling for His Resignation, Susan Collins of Maine Will Vote to Affirm Kavanaugh

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Friday she will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, all but ensuring that a deeply divided Senate will vote the conservative judge to the nation’s highest court despite allegations that he sexually assaulted women decades ago.

The hypocrisy. Clear evidence the Republican Party no longer stands for anything.

Collins called for Franken’s resignation after he was was accused of much less than Kavanaugh. He had multiple accusers, but the accusations were not as abhorrent and not nearly as documented.

No defense of Franken, but this isn’t as bad as shoving a teen into a room, holding her down, trying to rape her, while covering her mouth while she screamed.

And no paper work like the note where Kavanaugh signed a note “Bart,” just like the Bart O’Kavanaugh in Mark Judge’s book that described “Bart” as a screaming drunk.

No wonder he answered a Dem. Senator when asked “are you the Bart Kavanaugh in the book?” Kavanagh answered, “you will have to ask Mark Judge.”

Too bad the FBI could not ask Mark Judge.

Susan Collins treats her constituents like Bart, FFFFF.

