A man, woman and juvenile were arrested and more than $3,000 in stolen goods and cash was recovered from a Cerritos home after detectives witnessed a “knock-knock” burglary, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday, Aug. 25. During their interrogation, the suspects admitted to the burglary and implicated themselves in recent La Palma and Buena Park-area burglaries, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. Those cases are under investigation.

Jaidyn Shaw, 19, and Cassidy Poston, 21, both of Los Angeles, were booked on suspicion of residential burglary and were being held on $50,000 bail. The 16-year-old juvenile was detained and released pending juvenile court proceedings.

Shaw has several previous arrests for burglary and has been convicted of burglary and possession of burglary tools; Poston had “multiple” felony arrests, including burglary, and has been convicted for theft, the news release said.

Both Shaw and Poston are documented gang members, according to authorities.

