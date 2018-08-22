Lowe’s, Parent of Orchard Hardware, Closing All Stores Nationwide

Lowe’s will close all Orchard Supply Hardware stores nationwide by February 1, the company announced Wednesday.

Orchard Supply Hardware, founded in 1931 in San José and acquired by Lowe’s in 2013, has 99 stores in California, Oregon and Florida. Lowe’s is closing the stores to focus on its core home improvement business, the company said.

Employees were told about the decision Tuesday and all stores will be open Wednesday for normal business hours. Orchard Supply Hardware stores will have store closing sales beginning Thursday with a plan for all stores to be closed by the end of the company’s fiscal year. Lowe’s will also close a distribution center in Tracy, Calif., the company said.

