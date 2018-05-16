Independent Committees Spending Over $398,000 in Support of 32nd Senate Candidate Vanessa Delgado

BY BRIAN HEWS

The Vanessa Delgado campaign for State Senate District 32 has benefited from over $398,000 in campaign support from three different independent expenditure committees.

Delgado, who has been in office less than three years, was recently served with recall papers.

Monies came from the Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class, Including Energy Companies Who Produced Gas, Oil, Jobs and Pay Taxes.

The committee supported the Delgado campaign with over $77,000 for research, mailing pieces, and consulting.

Major contributors include Chevron Oil, Houston-based CRC Services, Tesoro Oil, and Valero Oil.

The committee is also throwing money around to oppose Tony Mendoza (32nd Senate District), over $25,000; support Susan Rubio (22nd Senate District), over $90,000; and support Chad Mays (44th Senate District), over $176,000.

The second committee is the Families and Teachers United, Sponsored by California Charter Schools Association Advocates.

The committee has supported the Delgado campaign with over $271,000 for consulting services, literature and polling services.

“$271 large,” said a Montebello resident who did not want to be identified, “Delgado had already sold out to special interests and she is not even through the primaries, who know what she promised to the oil companies, insurance companies, and housing companies.”

Major donors are the California Charter Schools Association Advocates Independent Expenditure Committee, the Charter Public Schools Pac, and Speak Up.

The final committee is Keeping Californians Working, Dentists, Housing Providers, Energy and Insurance Agents.

Major donors to the committee are Chevron Oil, the Personal Insurance Federation of California, and the Farmers Employees and Agents Political Action Committee.

The committee has supported the Delgado campaign with over $49,000 for mailing, polling, and consulting.

