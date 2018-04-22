WSAB _______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

POLITICO: Assembly woman Cristina Garcia Disparaged Asians in Racial Slur

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia with members of the Woman’s Club. Birds of a feather: the woman on the left, Katherine George Chu, slammed Daniel Fierro, who was first to accuse Garcia of groping. Chu called Fierro a pudgy muther f$%^er in an insensitive Facebook post.

 

POLITCO is reporting today that Cristina Garcia, the local Assembly woman who is out on leave pending a groping and sexual harassment investigation, was reprimanded by former Assembly Speaker John Perez in 2014 for making racially insensitive comments against Asians.

 

