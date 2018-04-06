Whittier’s Palm Park Pool to Open in Time for Summer

Whittier, CA— After allocating $350,000 of Prop A Excess Funds to refurbish the Palm Park Pool in Whittier, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn has announced that the much-needed repairs on this popular pool are expected to be completed by the end of the month, well before the start of summer.

“Public pools bring communities together, especially in LA County,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Kids need a place to learn how to swim, teens need a safe place to spend their Saturday afternoons, and everyone needs a place to cool off during the hot summer months. I was happy to get the funding needed for the Palm Park Pool project and can’t wait to see the finished product.”

The Palm Park Aquatics Center offers swim lessons to residents of all ages, hosts the Whittier Aquatic Club Swim Team, and provides residents with some much-needed relief from the heat during the summer months.

Despite its popularity, however, the swimming pool was in need of extensive repairs: sizeable cracks covered the cement pool deck, dangerously sharp corners jutted into the pool, and a large chunk of cement sunk to the bottom of the pool after a lane line pulled it loose.

The Palm Park Pool Rehabilitation Project consists of renovating the pool deck and catch basins, installing new lighting and a diving board and completing other miscellaneous projects necessary to meet current codes. The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of April ahead of the Palm Park Pool grand re-opening scheduled for May 9th.

