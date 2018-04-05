Cerritos City Councilmember Jim Edwards named CFGC 2018 Protector of Children Award Recipient

Cerritos City Councilmember Jim Edwards has been selected as the Community Family Guidance Center (CFGC) Protector of Children Award Recipient for 2018. Councilmember Edwards will be honored at the CFGC 28th Annual Golf Classic tournament on Monday, June 25 at the Los Coyotes Country Club in Buena Park.

CFGC assists thousands of Southeast Los Angeles County’s underserved children and their families annually in healing from trauma, abuse and emotional, behavioral and mental health issues. The organization partners with schools and community organizations to help those who might not otherwise have access to mental health services.

Councilmember Edwards is retired from a career as a teacher and administrator in the ABC Unified School District. He served four years at Whitney Community Learning Center and 30 years at Richard Gahr High School. He was also a part-time instructor at Cerritos College and the Director of Cerritos College Summer Sports Camp for 10 years.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the recipient of the Protector of Children Award this year,” remarked Councilmember Edwards. “I have been an advocate for children my entire life, and to be recognized by an organization such as the Community Family Guidance Center, which does so much to support children, families and individuals, means a great deal to me.”

Councilmember Edwards was elected to the Cerritos City Council in 2005, was re-elected in 2009, and served as Mayor of Cerritos from 2008–2009 and 2012–2013. He was re-elected to the City Council again in 2015.

A Cerritos resident for more than 42 years, Councilmember Edwards is active in the Cerritos Optimist Club, the Vietnam Veterans Association and the Friends of the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion Adoption Committee. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Lakewood Regional Medical Center. He has served as president for two years on the Pathways Volunteer Hospice Board and is currently a board member.

His previous community involvement includes serving on the boards of the Los Cerritos YMCA, Community Family Guidance Center and the Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce. He was honored with the Spirit of Service Award from the Human Services Association in 2010.

