Cerritos Overnight Parking Permits Available Online

City of Cerritos overnight parking permits are available online as a convenience for Cerritos residents.

To obtain a one-night temporary online permit, residents first need to submit a registration form to the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station/Community Safety Center. Registration forms can be obtained at the Community Safety Center or online at parking.cerritos.us. Completed registration forms may be submitted in-person at the Community Safety Center or mailed to the Cerritos Community Safety Division, 18135 Bloomfield Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703.

In addition to the completed registration form, each applicant must provide a photocopy of his or her driver’s license. The driver’s license number will serve as the Personal Identification Number (PIN) and is required whenever an online permit is requested. Residents are notified by mail once their registration form is processed and they are able to access the online permit system.

For additional information, call the Community Safety Division at (562) 916-1266.

