Bob Archuleta Announces Candidacy for 32nd State Senate District

Pico Rivera, CA – Former Presidential Appointee and Pico Rivera city mayor Bob Archuleta has announced his candidacy for the State Senate in District 32 quoting his track record as a current Pico Rivera Councilmember. Archuleta is also a member of the Los Angeles County Library Commission. He has also served on the Los Angeles County Military Veteran Affairs Commission, a member of the United States Army Advisory Board for Military Recruitment, a combat veteran and paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and served with the Montebello Police Department.

“I’m excited to enter the race with such a competitive field, however the knowledge and track record I have in the city of Pico Rivera, the County of Los Angeles and serving President Barack Obama as his appointee gives me that experience,” said Archuleta. “I hope to bring the integrity and leadership to the constituents of the 32 District that will bring back the needed stability and representation.”

Bob served as a Presidential Appointee under the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, as a member on the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy at West Point. At the time of his appointment, Congresswomen Linda Sanchez was quoted, “Archuleta has dedicated his life to serving his community and our veterans,” Sanchez said. “Bob’s commitment to our country is inspiring. His ability to make a positive impact at every stage of public service will make him an excellent adviser.”

The Board under President Barack Obama, consisted of four U.S. Senators, five Congress members, and six Presidential Appointees. Mr. Archuleta was the first Hispanic American to be appointed by any President as a member of the Board since its inception in 1971 and was immediately elected as the co-chair of the board.

What makes Bob different than the rest of the field of candidates for the 32 Senate District? Bob has completed a vetting process with the Justice Department, the FBI, the State Department, and the White House.

Bob was elected to the Pico Rivera City Council in March 2007. He has brought his knowledge in those 11 years to help stabilize the city’s finances and lobbying in Sacramento for various initiatives including 76 million dollars for the Durfee underpass, aided in introducing the number one graffiti program in the state of California. With his commitment to economic development, the City was recognized as the Most Business Friendly City, he continues to be the voice and leader recognizing and acknowledging the men and women in uniform for their services.

In addition, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs appointed Bob to serve on a Special Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans Affairs. He also served as Chairman of the U.S. Small Business Administration Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs.

Bob has received Congressional Recognition Awards and Proclamations for Service and has been recognized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Hispanic American Airborne Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and 11th Airborne Division Association.

Bob’s father Harold was a Warehouse Union member and a proud Democrat, Bob was also a member of the UAW, United Auto Workers Union and is a proud Democrat as well. Bob is married to his wife Rose and has five children, two sons who have graduated from West Point and currently serving in the military on active duty. One son is a captain deployed overseas and a major serving in the East Coast.

The 32nd Senate District includes Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, East La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, La Mirada, Lakewood, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, West Whittier-Los Nietos, Whittier, and Buena Park.

Bob Archuleta is available for interviews. For more information please contact us direct at Fred Zermeno, Press 213.219.1060 – Daniel Andalon, Campaign Manager 323.376.0011 or log onto our web site at bobarchuletaforsenate.com for more information

