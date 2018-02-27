GARDENS CASINO _______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Woman Seen in Video Stealing Package From Doorstep in Artesia

 

Staff Report

HMG-CN was sent a video by a homeowner hoping to identify a woman who stole an amazon package from his home this past Sunday.

The video is below, anyone with information can call the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department at 562-623-3500.

 

1 Comment on "Woman Seen in Video Stealing Package From Doorstep in Artesia"

M c M a h on
M c M a h on

Alert your Neighborhood watch program;

Install a front door entry porch gate, so packages can be slid under the locked gate;

Install 1950’s Milk delivery door for parcels;

Install parcel vault at front door;

Install Ring Flood Cam w/ alert to your smart phone.

Some parcel deliveries can to picked up at local 711 stores and Targets.

1 hour 59 minutes ago