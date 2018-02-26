Student Arrested at Ross Middle School in Artesia for Making Threats

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has obtained an alarming email sent out last Friday, Feb. 23. to the parents of Ross Middle School in the ABC Unified School District writing about yet another threat of violence on campus by a student.

The Lakewood Sheriff’s Department immediately responded and investigated the situation and arrested a student for making a criminal threat.

The same Friday, a 15-year-old girl was arrested on allegations of posting violent threats on social media against Gahr High School in the ABC in Cerritos.

Deputies arrested the girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, about 12:30 p.m. at the school at 1111 Artesia Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrest was made following an investigation that began after students alerted school officials of the social media posts, Lt. Steven Marella of the sheriff’s Cerritos Station said.

The day before, another arrest was made at Kennedy High in the Anaheim Unified District by the La Palma Police Department when a male juvenile made criminal threats.

The actual Ross MS email is below:

This morning a Ross Middle School student reported to the school principal that on Friday, February 23rd another student made a threat that put the school’s safety into question. The Lakewood Sheriff’s Department immediately responded to Ross Middle School and investigated the situation. As a result of the investigation, the police determined that the student made a criminal threat and was arrested. Your students’ safety is of our utmost concern and we investigate all threats in a thorough manner. If you have any questions, please contact our office directly”

ABC Board President Soo Yoo said, “We take every threat seriously and follow through on all threats, we go through procedures for safety, we are also participating in active shooter drills with all Sheriff’s Departments in the area.”

A rash of school threats have emerged in Southern California since Feb. 14, when a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

