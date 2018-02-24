15 Year-Old Girl Arrested for Allegedly Making Threats on Social Media Against Gahr High School

By Brian Hews, excerpts from City News

CERRITOS A 15-year-old girl was arrested Friday on allegations of posting to social media violent threats against Gahr High School in Cerritos.

Deputies arrested the girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, about 12:30 p.m. at the school at 1111 Artesia Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrest was made following an investigation that began after students alerted school officials of the social media posts, Lt. Steven Marella of the sheriff’s Cerritos Station said.

“The post contained a text threatening violence at the school,” Marella said.

It was unclear if the youth remained in custody. She was booked at the Cerritos Station.

A rash of school threats have emerged in Southern California since Feb. 14, when a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

President of the ABC School Board Soo Yoo told HMG-CN, “Our Superintendent, principals, and staff sent out messages about this incident to assure the parents that we are doing everything to guard the safety of their children-our students-and staff at every school. We are all trying manage all the rumors also. This causes great distress to all involved, we need to educate our children not to no abuse social media.”

