Cerritos Commission Will Meet to Discuss City’s Pine Tree Reforestation Plan

Staff Report

The City of Cerritos Property Preservation Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (18125 Bloomfield Avenue) to discuss the City’s pine tree reforestation plan. The meeting will be broadcast on Cerritos TV3.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments