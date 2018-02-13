Bellflower Resident John Paul Drayer Files Paper to Run Against Asm. Cristina Garcia

By Brian Hews

Bellflower resident and former Cerritos College trustee John Paul Drayer filed papers Monday to challenge Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who was recently accused of sexual harassment by Cerritos resident Daniel Fierro.

In an email Drayer wrote, ” We have no representation in the 58th District we need new ideas and a candidate to turn things around.”

Drayer will push for tax cuts for all California residents. “Cut the tax on green hybrid & electric vehicles, and give back hard working families and small businesses their fair share of the state surplus in the form of tax rebates.”

Drayer graduated from Cerritos College in 1984 with an A.A. degree in Political Science and Business. He later transferred to California State University, Long Beach and earned a B.A. and teaching credentials. Drayer received his M.A. in Education Counseling and counseling credentials from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Drayer was elected to the Cerritos College Board of Trustees in November 2012 to serve the remainder of an unexpired term vacated by the late Bob Epple. He was reelected in November 2014. Drayer represented Trustee Area 3, which includes portions of the cities of Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, and South Gate.

