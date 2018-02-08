_______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY-PERSON TO BE ACCUSED OF IMPROPRIETY-Cristina Garcia

 

 

Feb. 8, 2017 2:15 PM

Politico story:

#MeToo movement lawmaker investigated for sexual misconduct

 

Feb. 8, 2017 1:04 pm

By Brian Hews

HMG-CN has learned that a California Assembly-person, in an exposé that will break in another major news publication, will be accused by former staffers of impropriety.

Sources told HMG-CN that the story is scheduled to break this afternoon.

The exposé will most certainly send shockwaves through Assembly chambers as the person being accused is an outspoken critic of elected officials accused of improprieties.

 

 

 

