CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY-PERSON TO BE ACCUSED OF IMPROPRIETY-Cristina Garcia

Feb. 8, 2017 2:15 PM

Politico story:

Feb. 8, 2017 1:04 pm

By Brian Hews

HMG-CN has learned that a California Assembly-person, in an exposé that will break in another major news publication, will be accused by former staffers of impropriety.

Sources told HMG-CN that the story is scheduled to break this afternoon.

The exposé will most certainly send shockwaves through Assembly chambers as the person being accused is an outspoken critic of elected officials accused of improprieties.

