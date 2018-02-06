Secretary Of State Alex Padilla Ready To Fight Washington

Secretary of State Alex Padilla spoke to more than 100 guests in Anaheim Feb. 2 as part of a Breakfast Club event hosted by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva.

By Larry Caballero

On Politics

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has been a fighter for human rights his entire life. As a son of immigrants who settled and married in Los Angeles in the 1960s, Padilla told supporters at a Breakfast Club event, hosted by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, “The American Dream is alive and well for now, but it’s continually being challenged today by the government in Washington.”

After being the first in his family to attend college and earn a degree in mechanical engineering, there were not a lot of jobs in that field, so it prompted a career change.

“So being young and not knowing any better, my first run for elected office was for the Los Angeles City Council, and I won,” said Padilla. After more than seven years as a councilmember, he ran for the California State Senate and won. Before running for Secretary of State in 2015, he had been appointed as Chair of the State Senate Energy Committee.

Once elected, he soon discovered a concerted effort to attack voter practices and to make it harder to register to vote or to cast a ballot. He immediately began advocating for on-line registration and automatic voter registration when citizens apply for a driver license.

“It should be easier to cast a ballot—not harder,” said Padilla. He is now supporting the placement of vote centers, up to eleven days before an election, near places of work, school and shopping centers.

“Increased turn-out rates will lead to a better quality of life for everyone because voting will then truly represent all of the people in your area. I’m excited about these changes ahead.”

Padilla discounted the allegations of massive violations of voting practices or voter fraud that he believes are very rare, but does believe “that every voice and vote matters.”

He also stressed the importance of the 2020 census and hoped that it will be conducted fairly.

“It’s now under attack in Washington where some want to stop everyone from participating by insisting that they declare their citizenship status. We haven’t asked those kinds of questions in fifty years when the political climate was different,” said Padilla.

“Now those who may have temporary legal status or none at all may be reluctant to do the paperwork. Congress is also planning to underfund it.”

Padilla said that one year ago the Director of Census resigned, and no one has replaced him.

“It’s not just a headcount of citizens, but the population at large that will determine funding for needed programs and services. And it’s intentional to hurt states like California.”

At present there is contention with state and federal government over many policies, “and while the federal government is going backwards, the state is taking over the balance to ensure that our residents receive the services they deserve, but we can’t continue to do that forever.”

Padilla concluded by encouraging everyone to participate in civic engagement and to fight for what is right and fair.

“These are difficult times, but we will win if we stay united,” said Padilla.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments