Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido Says All US Military Personnel Are ‘Dumbshits’

Pico Rivera Councilman and former Mayor Greg Salcido told his high school class that the US Military is full of “dumbshits”. Salcido does not salute the flag or participate in prayer during council meetings.

By Brian Hews

HMG-CN has received a video of Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido slamming all United States military personnel as “dumbshits” and “not talented” during a class lecture.

“We have night vision goggles and we can’t control these people wearing robes and chapas” said Salcido to his class.

“It’s a lie our military is talented,” he said.

“Because we have a bunch of fricken dumbshits over there. They [the military] are not high-level bankers, they are not academics, they are the lowest of the low, think about the people you know over there, stupid uncle Louis’, they are not talented people, they are dumbshits. The data is in, we don’t have a talented military, we have not been able to beat people with robes.”

“The data is in they are the lowest of the low, why we don’t win.”

As the class listened in horror Salcido continued, “we could not beat the Vietnamese…. they are people this fucking big THROWING RICE at us, we could not beat people since World War II, it’s a lie that a military is bitchen.”

“So if you join the military you have no other options, so your parents want you off their ass, your grandparents want you off their ass, and they want the neighbors to think you did well.”

Are you aware that they have a GPA of zero point zero?

Salcido then blasted military recruiters saying, “I don’t know why they let recruiters come here they lie to you, we don’t let pimps come to the school, why let them. They pay for college, bullshit, they give you all this bullshit to see the world, you are not going to college.”

Salcido then went on a rant about the 9/11 bombings, “you remember seeing people jumping out of the trade center, why did they do that? Burn or jump? Do you want to eat dog shit or cat shit? They would rather jump.”

