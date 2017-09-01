BREAKING: Mike Egan Out as Norwalk City Manager

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has exclusively learned that Norwalk City Manager Mike Egan has left his City Manager post, it is unknown whether he resigned or was fired.

When contacted by HMG-CN Norwalk Mayor Luigi Vernola said, “I can confirm that Egan has left his post in Norwalk, I like Mike a lot but it was just time to go in a different direction.”

Vernola said that the council will make it official Tuesday night.

Egan, who came from Bellflower in August 2011, took over for Ernie Garcia, who retired Dec. 31, 2010.

Egan, a La Habra resident and Fullerton native, was employed with Bellflower since 1989.

He started his career in Bellflower and worked his way up to deputy city administrator in 1992.

In 1997, he was promoted to city administrator. In 2005, that title was changed to city manager.

The decision to let Egan go comes on the heels of a contentious trash hauler bid process that ended in controversy.

After spending over $160,000 with HF&H, a consulting firm that assists cities with environmental bidding processes, the Norwalk council last week voted to throw all bids-and HF&F research- out and start over.

Sometime after the vote Egan left his position.

Some also blame the rise in crime in the city, including the many drive-by shooting that have occurred in the past year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments