Cerritos Resident Bruce Barrows’ Home Burglarized While Family Was Away

By Brian Hews

HMG-CN has confirmed with the Cerritos Sheriff’s that former Cerritos Mayor Bruce Barrows’ home was burglarized last night. The sheriff’s stated that no further details could be released as of 11:00 am today.

