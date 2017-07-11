NEW PUBLIC ART IN DOWNEY AT FIRESTONE & PARAMOUNT

- Home
- Calendar
- City News
- Crime
- eNewspapers
- High School Sports
- Local Deals
- Obituaries
New public art will be installed at the intersection of Firestone and Paramount boulevards.
The Downey City Council approved the art that will be installed on a block wall on the southwest side of Firestone.
“The centerpiece of the public art element of the design is a specialty metal fabric which is etched to create the artistic motif,” assistant city manager John Oskoui wrote in a staff report. “The art piece would also incorporate LED light fittings, resulting in a lighting effect which provides for a stunning night time experience.
“The art motif also provides pleasant visuals during the daytime,” Oskoui added.
Drought tolerant landscaping will frame the art, and there will also be a garden between the block wall and sidewalk.
Total cost of the art piece and garden is estimated at $170,000; of that total, $70,000 will be paid from Downey’s Art in Public Places Fund.
Powered by Facebook Comments