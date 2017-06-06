Community Family Guidance Center Announces 27th Annual Golf Tournament to Fight Child Abuse

Cerritos, CA ~ The Community Family Guidance Center (CFGC) has announced its 27th annual golf tournament to be held June 26th at Los Coyotes Country Club, a Private Club in Buena Park. CFGC is a 40 year old non-profit children mental health agency serving Southeast Los Angeles County whose purpose is to help children and their families through the effects of neglect, trauma, sexual abuse and other mental illnesses.

At the banquet following the tournament, the CFGC presents their annual Protector of Children Award. This year’s honoree is Dr. Bob Hughlett. Dr. Hughlett is a former Cerritos College Trustee and served 38 years as a specialist professor and director for disabled students at Cerritos College. Dr. Bob has served over 20 local civic organizations, most having a focus on helping children. He has also served as president of the Southeast Regional Occupation Board, and the ABC Unified School District Board as Vice President and President. He is also and served two terms on the Cerritos City Council and is a former Mayor of Cerritos. Dr. Bob sits on several civic boards including the CFGC. Past recipients include Don Knabe (2015) and Dr. Mary Sieu (2016).

The tournament boasts two different formats which provides something for everyone. There is a four person scramble format and a partner’s better ball format for the more serious golfer with an official GHIN handicap. There will be a separate buy in for this format if you so choose, for a chance to win some cash. Chick fil a will provide lunch for all participants, and the banquet will be a Bar B Que dinner which is always popular with the attendees. There will be an opportunity for a new car at the hole in one hole sponsored by Bill Stephans of Cerritos Infiniti.

Tournament organizers are looking for more sponsors and players. If you want to help fight child abuse please contact Bill Sinko at the CFGC (562) 924-5526 or [email protected].

