VIDEO: Phony ‘City Election Officials’ Illegally Gathering Ballots in Commerce

May 25, 2017, 10:24 p.m.

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has learned that several people posing as “official election volunteers,” complete with a blue vest and a phony badge, are going door-to-door in Commerce illegally soliciting mail-in ballots from unsuspecting voters to skew the vote in favor of embattled incumbents Tina Baca Del Rio and Lelia Leon.

According to residents, the election officials say they are working for the city of Commerce, offering stamps for the ballot, and then offering to mail the ballots for the voters.

Several voters have told HMG-CN that the questionable officials would ask who they are voting for; if the voter said they were voting for candidates John Perez or Jaime Valencia, the officials would offer to stamp their ballot and mail it for them.

If the voter declined to comment, the officials would offer campaign materials supporting Tina Baca Del Rio and Lelia Leon.

This would strongly indicate that the questionable officials were colluding with the two incumbents or their alleged campaign consultant, long time East Los Angeles political operative Angel Gonzales.

The voters told HMG-CN they remembered talking to a man named “Luis” and told “Luis” they were supporting John “Johncito” Perez and Jaime Valencia.

That is when “Luis” said that he was authorized to take their ballots since he was an “official election volunteer from the City.”

Two unsuspecting voters actually gave “Luis” their ballots

Perez and Valencia were alerted of “Luis” canvassing another neighborhood and went to confront him; when they approached him, “Luis” was unaware of who they were.

“Luis” then asked Perez if he could mail his ballot in for him.

When Perez told him who he was, “Luis” quickly left and proceeded to call someone on his cell phone.

Perez asked his Dad to follow “Luis,” with Perez’ dad taking a video of “Luis” on his cell phone.

After the incident, Perez and Valencia put the word out about “Luis.”

Several more witnesses came forward saying that the man in the video is the same man who tried collecting ballots from them, claiming to be an official from the City.

The cell phone video is garbled, and “Luis” is talking in Spanish, but some of the conversation could be transcribed.

At one point during the video “Luis” called someone he referred to as (inaudible) and “the other two ladies,” which could indicate a reference to Baca Del Rio and Leon.

The video shows “Luis” wearing a blue vest with a badge on the right side.

Transcription:

“Luis” (phony election official): He’s got to…. Inaudible…. That’s wrong…. Inaudible…. We’re conscientious of that and are gonna make these votes count for you… This is what I tell them…inaudible….and the other 2 ladies…

Perez’ Dad to “Luis”: How are you?

“Luis”: Good afternoon, how’s it going?

Perez’ Dad: Just here.

At that point, Perez’ dad pretended to be on his phone while following “Luis.”

“Luis” (while on the phone): I tell them everything you’ve done, that you support free buses… Inaudible…. When I see their’s they won’t count…

“Luis” (while on the phone): Am I right? We’re gonna do this to everyone else too… Inaudible… I can see it already…. Inaudible… Okay, I got it… Inaudible… We got several by the park… Inaudible..

With this revealing video, the Commerce City Council race appears to be once again marred by dirty tactics and massive corruption.

Sources are telling HMG-CN that the notorious political operative Angel Gonzales is running the campaigns of Baca Del Rio and Leon.

Gonzalez pled guilty to a felony, which was reduced to a misdemeanor years ago, for mail fraud. Gonzales worked with convicted felons Ricardo “Ric” Mayer and Albert “Big Al” Robles in South Gate.

Also, HMG-CN exclusively reported two weeks ago that Baca Del Rio and Leon gave long time political consultant Luis Alvarado over $35,000 to run their respective campaigns.

It was an eye-opening amount given the election winners will likely garner only 300-400 votes.

Baca Del Rio and Leon were also instrumental in moving the election from March 2017 to June 2017 to ensure a low voter turn out.

The video of “Luis” can be found below.

