HOME INVASION ROBBERY BY ARMED MEN IN CERRITOS, RESIDENT PISTOL WHIPPED BY ROBBER

Deputies are on the lookout for three men wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery in Cerritos.

HMG-CN obtained a picture of an 11:30 Wednesday night post on Facebook by David Yamauchi who said, “Was working in my garage with the door open for air. Black male late teens / early 20s came in and had me at gunpoint. Kept telling me to shut up then struck me over the head twice with his revolver. Two other males went through my front door and held my wife at gunpoint. Got spooked and left without stealing anything. Lock your front door all the time and be vigilant these criminals are getting pretty bold and brazen

The Cerritos Sheriff Station responded to the home invasion robbery at about 11 p.m. in the 4600 block of El Rancho Verde Dr.

Deputies said that they were all black men, between 25 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall . They all wore a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over their heads.

Sheriff’s officials released no further details regarding the crime on Thursday.

