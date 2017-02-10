Cerritos Council Candidate Bruce Barrows Refused to Fund Sky Knight Helicopter Program as Political Payback in 2012

By Brian Hews

Safety has been a big issue in Cerritos, brought to the forefront by Councilwoman Carol Chen’s questionable no vote denying Cerritos residents the chance to approve a sales tax for the City and fund the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station.

Cerritos Council candidate Bruce Barrows, a long-time Chen ally, holds the same view as Chen, once dangling Cerritos resident’s safety, the Sky Knight helicopter program, as a political football to advance his personal agenda.

In June of 2012, as documented in HMG-CN, then Mayor pro tem Bruce Barrows was involved in an incident where he physically assaulted Cerritos resident Jay Gray after a Council meeting.

Gray told Hews Media Group-Community News in an exclusive interview at the time, that Barrows “grabbed me” and “threw me” and “yanked at my jacket and neck tie” after the meeting in dispute of Gray’s public comments about various city priorities for the upcoming fiscal year budget.

Barrows later appeared before the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for an “Office Hearing” regarding allegations of criminal misconduct of Penal Code 242 where Barrows reportedly settled the case along with Gray.

Barrows never minced words to anyone about his outrage that HMG-CN “dared to publish the assault story because it was a lie.” That statement was refuted by his meeting with the D.A. and final disposition of the case.

Barrows later took his anger out on HMG-CN at the June 28, 2012 Council meeting, and did so holding the Sky Knight helicopter safety program hostage just “to get back at the HMG-CN.”

Barrows threatened to endanger Cerritos resident’s safety and cut the Sky Knight if Council did not cut the City’s advertising budget with HMG-CN.

At the June 28 meeting, Barrows told Councilman Mark Pulido, an outspoken Sky Knight supporter, “Mark this is to address your Sky Knight issue. I would like to have the council eliminate the city print advertising from the budget. If you do not vote to eliminate the city’s print advertising budget, I will not vote for Sky Knight.”

This and other statements are on the City’s website recorded on video.

After much debate, Barrows again chimed in and for the second time said, “ if we don’t cut the print advertising budget I won’t vote for Sky Knight.

Councilwomen Carol Chen echoed Barrow’s statements saying, “cut print advertising or I won’t approve the Sky Knight funding.”

At the time, then Councilman Joseph Cho commented at the meeting “why are we talking about such small items when we have bigger things to talk about.”

Not wanting to cut the Sky Knight program, Pulido relinquished and voted to cut HMG-CN’s advertising budget to save the program.

Now the program is under scrutiny once again by the Council, mainly because of Chen’s no vote denying the sale tax initiative on the ballot.

The Council will discuss the safety of Cerritos and the plight of the Sky Knight as well as the Cerritos Sheriff’s station during their Feb. 9 meeting.

