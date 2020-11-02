Austria: Several people injured in Vienna shooting

Nov. 2, 2020

Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, the city’s police department said.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” read the

tweet by the police on Monday.

Austrian news service APA, quoting the interior ministry, said one attacker was killed and that another is believed to be on the loose.

Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported a large police operation in Schwedenplatz square.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported the police operation was ongoing at a synagogue.