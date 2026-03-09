Rep. Derek Tran Secures More Than $5 Million for Local Infrastructure, Library Upgrades, and Public Safety Projects

U.S. Representative Derek Tran will present more than $5 million in federal funding this week to several cities and community organizations across Los Angeles and Orange counties, supporting projects aimed at improving infrastructure, public safety, and community services.

The funding was secured through the federal Community Project Funding program and will support four separate projects in Cerritos, Buena Park, Placentia, and Orange County.

The largest allocation will go to the Cerritos, which will receive more than $3 million to rehabilitate local infrastructure. City officials say the funding will help support repairs and improvements to aging public facilities and infrastructure systems used by residents throughout the city.

The Buena Park Library District will receive $850,000 to upgrade key library infrastructure. Library officials say the improvements will help modernize facilities and expand the district’s ability to provide services, programs, and technology resources to residents.

In Orange County, the HOPE Center will receive more than $1 million to expand public safety initiatives aimed at assisting vulnerable populations and improving community safety programs. The center works with local agencies and nonprofits to provide services focused on crime prevention, victim support, and community outreach.

The City of Placentia will receive $250,000 to improve pedestrian infrastructure in the city’s Old Town area. The funding is expected to support safety improvements for sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian access in the historic downtown district.

Tran said the funding reflects an effort to direct federal resources toward projects that have immediate local benefits.

The projects were approved through the federal Community Project Funding program, which allows members of Congress to request direct funding for specific projects in their districts. Each member may submit up to 15 requests, which must be reviewed and approved by the House Appropriations Committee, passed by Congress, and signed into law by the president.

The program includes strict transparency rules and requires members of Congress to certify that neither they nor their immediate family members have any financial interest in the projects. Funding is limited to nonprofit organizations and government entities, and all projects are subject to oversight and audit by the Government Accountability Office.

Tran is scheduled to present the funding during a series of events this week with local officials and community leaders in Cerritos, Buena Park, and Orange County.

