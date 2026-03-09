Norwalk-La Mirada School Board to Consider Interim Superintendent Contract Tonight

March 9, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board of Education will meet tonight to consider formally approving the contract of Interim Superintendent Tania Magaña following the recent resignation of the district’s superintendent and the departure of a trustee.

The board is scheduled to vote on a contract appointing Magaña as interim superintendent at an annual salary of about $293,000, effective February 12. The agreement allows the board to end the interim assignment with ten days written notice. March 9, 2026 Board Meeting Age…

Magaña previously served as assistant superintendent of educational services and will continue holding that role while performing the additional duties of superintendent.

Trustees will also review the district’s Second Interim financial report and consider resolutions authorizing potential layoffs of certificated and classified employees effective June 30 due to lack of work or funding.

Other agenda items include approval of several contracts and a large districtwide reroofing project funded through Measure G bond proceeds.

The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. with closed session and 6:30 p.m. open session at the district office, 12820 Pioneer Blvd. in Norwalk. Residents may also watch the meeting live online at

www.nlmusd.org/virtual-board/.

In other business, trustees will consider adopting resolutions authorizing potential layoffs of both certificated and classified employees effective June 30 due to lack of work or insufficient funding. School districts across California typically approve these precautionary resolutions each spring as they finalize enrollment projections and budget forecasts for the upcoming school year. District officials say the action allows administrators to notify employees in advance if staffing adjustments become necessary once state funding levels, student enrollment, and other financial factors are finalized later in the year. March 9, 2026 Board Meeting Age…

The board is also expected to approve a major facilities improvement project involving the purchase of roofing materials for a districtwide reroofing effort covering multiple campuses. The materials would be purchased from The Garland Company under an existing state contract for a total cost of about $9.38 million, funded primarily through Measure G bond proceeds along with expanded learning program funds. The reroofing work will include campuses such as Benton Middle School, John Glenn High School, El Camino High School, and numerous elementary schools throughout the district as part of ongoing efforts to modernize facilities and address aging infrastructure.

Related