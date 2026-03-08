Deputies Disperse Crowd at Cerritos Sky Zone After Social Media Takeover Alert; Shooting Reported Nearby

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a potential “social media takeover” gathering Saturday night at the Sky Zone trampoline park on Palo Verde Avenue near South Street in Cerritos, dispersing a large crowd before any incidents occurred at the facility.

According to the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station, Sky Zone management alerted deputies earlier in the week after learning through social media that a takeover-style gathering could occur at the location on Saturday, March 7.

Deputies worked with Sky Zone management in advance to develop a tactical plan and monitor the situation.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., after about 250 teens and young adults began arriving at the location, Sky Zone management decided to close the business at the suggestion of sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities said the crowd was dispersed without incident and no problems were reported at the trampoline park.

Shortly after the group was dispersed, however, deputies were called to a nearby disturbance at the Chevron service station at South Street and Studebaker Road.

Sheriff’s officials reported that 10 to 20 juveniles were fighting at the location when four gunshots were fired.

Deputies responding to the scene did not locate any victims and it is currently believed that no one was struck by the gunfire. Authorities said all suspects and any potential victims fled the area before deputies arrived.

Investigators recovered four shell casings at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting remains under investigation.

