No Challengers File for District 1 and District 2 La Mirada Council Seats

District 2 Councilwoman Michelle Velasquez Bean and District 1 Councilman John Lewis.

March 7, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

With the candidate filing period now closed, two city council seats will remain unchanged after no challengers stepped forward to run for the positions.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, when the nomination period officially ended, no candidates had pulled or filed nomination papers to run against District 1 Councilman John Lewis or District 2 Councilwoman Michelle Velasquez Bean.

Because no challengers entered the race, both incumbents are expected to be reappointed to their council seats under the city’s election procedures.

City officials said the lack of candidates means the election for those two districts will not appear on the upcoming ballot, allowing the council to confirm the incumbents to new terms without a contested vote.

Lewis represents District 1 while Velasquez Bean represents District 2. Both have served on the council during recent years as the city has addressed issues including public safety, development, and municipal services.

The reappointments are expected to be placed on a future city council agenda where the council will formally confirm the new terms.

The uncontested races ensure continuity on the council as the city moves forward with its upcoming policy and budget decisions.

