Pico Rivera Opens Alebrije Dog Park, First Dog Park Expected to Draw Visitors and Boost Local Spending

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

March 4, 2026

WOOF! 🐾 Pico Rivera Mayor Gustavo Camacho is joined by Pico Rivera City Councilmembers, City Manager and City Staff at the Alebrije Dog Park ribbon cutting.

__________

Pico Rivera officials this week cut the ribbon on Alebrije Dog Park, the city’s first dedicated dog park, located in the northwest section of the city near the intersection of Rosemead Boulevard and Gallatin Road.

The new park gives residents and their four-legged companions a place to gather, exercise, and socialize while also creating a potential economic boost for nearby businesses.

City leaders and community members attended the opening celebration, marking the completion of a project made possible through a $1 million grant from the California Natural Resources Agency combined with about $1.5 million in city funding using federal pandemic relief dollars placed into the city’s capital improvement program.

Designed with community input, the park includes walking and jogging paths, hydration stations for pets and owners, dog challenge and obstacle elements, and seating areas with interpretive exhibits. Natural play areas were also incorporated to create a comfortable environment for dogs and their owners.

The park features a colorful “alebrije” theme inspired by traditional Mexican folk art known for imaginative animal forms. The name reflects both the city’s cultural heritage and the park’s focus on animals and nature.

The word “alebrije” comes from a famous form of Mexican folk art that originated in the 1930s with artisan Pedro Linares in Mexico City. According to the widely told story, Linares fell gravely ill and during a fever dream saw strange, brightly colored creatures made from combinations of animals—such as winged donkeys, horned roosters, and other fantastical figures—shouting the word “alebrije.” After recovering, he began recreating the creatures as papier-mâché sculptures painted with vivid colors and intricate patterns. The art form later spread to Oaxaca, where artisans began carving the imaginative animals from wood. Today alebrijes are recognized worldwide as vibrant symbols of Mexican creativity, imagination, and cultural heritage.

“This celebration represents more than the opening of Alebrije Dog Park — it reflects the power of partnership and investment in our community,” Pico Rivera Mayor Gustavo Camacho said. “Thanks to the leadership of Assemblymember Lisa Calderon in securing $1 million in state funding, along with additional City support, we brought Pico Rivera’s first dog park to life. We fully expect our residents will flock to the new park with their four-legged family members.”

City officials say the park is more than a recreational amenity — it can also serve as a small economic driver. Across the country, dog parks have increasingly become neighborhood hubs that bring steady foot traffic into surrounding areas. Dog owners often visit parks several times a week, and those visits frequently translate into spending at nearby coffee shops, restaurants, pet stores, and other local businesses.

Pico Rivera officials also plan to incorporate local artwork into the park and are exploring partnerships with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to host adoption events, vaccination clinics, and spay and neuter services.

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona said the project demonstrates how collaboration between state funding and local planning can create new community assets.

“Delivering Alebrije Dog Park shows what’s possible when we blend community vision with strong partnerships and strategic funding,” Carmona said. “We also thank our design collaborators and partners whose efforts helped bring the vibrant alebrije theme and community-focused programming to this new park.”

With the opening of Alebrije Dog Park, Pico Rivera now joins the growing list of Southern California cities recognizing that dog parks are not only popular recreational amenities but can also strengthen neighborhoods and support local economic activity.

