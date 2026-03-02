Trump’s tweeted ‘Obama will start war with Iran to distract from domestic failures’ in 2012-’13

President Donald Trump , had some strong opinions against going to war with Tehran – before he was sitting in the Oval Office.

In 2012 and 2013, Trump repeatedly insinuated that then-President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to shore up his re-election effort and to distract from his supposed faults as a leader.

Obama never did attack Iran. That cannot be said for Trump, who has now attacked the Middle Eastern republic three times during across his two terms in office.

On January 17, 2012, Trump wrote on social media that he believed Obama would “attack Iran in order to get re-elected.”

He repeated his prediction in August of that year, insisting that Obama would, “in some form” attack Iran before the election.



