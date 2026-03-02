Knott’s Boysenberry Festival: From Tamales to Tequila — It’s a Berry Big Deal

By Brian Hews

March 2, 2026

Spicy Boysenberry Bulgogi with green onions over rice (l) and Boysenberry Tortillas Stuffed with deep fried cauliflower, boysenberry coleslaw and crema.

If you’ve ever wondered how far a single berry can be pushed before it files a complaint, Knott’s Berry Farm has your answer.

The 2026 Boysenberry Festival tasting card lineup has officially dropped, and once again the park has proven that if it can be dipped, stuffed, glazed, fried, baked, blended, or fermented, it can — and will — be infused with boysenberry.

This year’s savory lineup leads with heavy hitters like Spicy Boysenberry Bulgogi over steamed rice, Boysenberry BBQ Meatballs over mashed potatoes, and Boysenberry Beef Brisket over mac and cheese. Because nothing says spring festival like berry-infused protein on carbs.

Other entrées include Boysenberry Cajun Shrimp, Tempura Chicken Bites in a boysenberry-orange glaze, Pork Schnitzel with boysenberry chutney, Chicken Sliders with boysenberry coleslaw, Crispy Chicken Wings with boysenberry sriracha sauce, and a Sweet Boysenberry Tamale. Yes, they found a way to berry the tamale.

Snackable options range from Reuben Balls with spicy boysenberry Thousand Island dressing to Elote with boysenberry butter and mayo. There’s also Boysenberry Chili Cheese Fries, glazed candied bacon on-a-stick, pretzels with boysenberry butter, and popcorn tossed in boysenberry butter — because regular butter clearly wasn’t trying hard enough.

Dessert is where Knott’s really commits to the theme. Guests can choose from Boysenberry Cream and Sherbert Paletas, Boysenberry Meringue Tart, Boysenberry Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and a Boysenberry Shortcake Sushi Roll — a phrase that would have confused our grandparents deeply.

For the brave, there’s a Deep Fried Churro with boysenberry Bavarian cream and soft serve, “The Boysenberry Brick” (fried brioche with jam and soft serve), Deep-Fried Coconut Cream Bao Buns with boysenberry drizzle, and a Giant Palmier Cookie dipped in boysenberry white chocolate. There is also a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake, because even dietary restrictions cannot escape the berry.

Non-alcoholic options include Mango Berry Smoothies and specialty lemonades such as Boysenberry and Kiwi and Boysenberry and Blood Orange.

And then there’s the adult beverage list — which may be the most ambitious berry experiment of all. Beer varieties include Boysenberry West Coast IPA, Double IPA, Blonde, Hef, Lager, and Vanilla Cream Ale. There’s wine, sangria, cider, hard soda, and hard seltzer. Cocktails include Boysenberry Paloma, Mai Tai, Mojito, Tequila Smash, Tequila Sunrise, Whiskey Lemonade, a Sweet Cherry and Boysenberry Bourbon Slush, and even a Michelada with boysenberry chamoy and chili powder.

In total, the 2026 tasting card features more than 100 boysenberry-infused items across the park, continuing Knott’s long-standing tradition of asking one simple question: “What if we just added more berry?”

The answer, apparently, is everything.

