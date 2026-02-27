Art Alive Festivities Return to The San Diego Museum of Art with a Centennial Soiree in Full Bloom

The Museum’s Signature Annual Fundraiser is a Highlight of the Centennial, Drawing Inspiration from its Renowned Collection of Works by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

SAN DIEGO, CA (February 24, 2026) – The San Diego Museum of Art is celebrating the return of its exhilarating Art Alive springtime event from April 23-26, 2026, featuring regional floral designers showcasing arrangements interpreting approximately 80 works of art throughout the Museum. Art Alive is the Museum’s signature annual fundraiser, providing vital year-round support for the exhibitions, education, outreach and public programs for the community.

The Museum is commemorating its Centennial this year with a series of special exhibitions, including Cafés and Cabarets: The Spectacular Art of Toulouse-Lautrec. The theme for Art Alive 2026 draws inspiration from Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and his vibrant, theatrical spirit of late 19th-century Paris. Bringing together many rarely displayed works, the exhibition offers an immersive glimpse into the energy and artistry of the era. The exhibition will be on view from April 4-September 20, 2026, with select works exclusively featured in the Premiere Dinner setting during Art Alive weekend.

“The Art Alive floral exhibition and all of our accompanying festivities are truly stunning, one-of-a-kind experiences for San Diegans and a highlight of our year,” said Roxana Velásquez, Maruja Baldwin Executive Director and CEO of The San Diego Museum of Art. “The 2026 Art Alive is especially momentous as the Museum is also celebrating its Centennial, and we’re curating a full year of exciting exhibitions, especially the reveal of rarely displayed works by Toulouse-Lautrec from our extensive collection.”

In addition to the four-day Art Alive floral exhibition, further celebratory festivities include Art Alive Petal Pop-Ups, building anticipation in the weekends leading up to the event where large-scale pop-up floral displays are installed at surprise locations throughout San Diego; an Art Alive Preview Weekend hosted at Andaz San Diego; the Museum’s creative black-tie gala, the Premiere Dinner, on April 23; Bloom Bash, the Museum’s beloved kick-off party to Art Alive weekend on April 24; and the Garden of Activities, bringing hands-on art-making for artists of all ages to the Museum’s sculpture garden on April 25-26.

“In our Centennial year Art Alive feels especially exciting,” shared Sarah Grossman, Associate Director Special Events and Corporate Relations. “This very special theme tied to the amazing work of artist Toulouse-Lautrec brings the energy of Parisian nightlife into the Museum in a way that’s bold, playful, and a little bit indulgent. It’s a celebration that honors our history while feeling fresh and just a touch mischievous.”

General admission is complimentary for members, and open to the public. Timed tickets are now available online at www.SDMArt.org/ArtAlive and by phone at 619.696.1999. Timed tickets are required, and entry is anytime within the designated hours. Guests can enjoy Art Alive at their own pace; exit is not timed. Bloom Bash and Premiere Dinner tickets are sold separately and are also now on sale.

Art Alive Summary of Events:

Art Alive Petal Pop-Ups

March 20-22, March 27-29, April 3-5, April 10-12

In anticipation of Art Alive, the Museum is again bringing large-scale pop-up floral installations to four surprise partner locations around San Diego in the weekends leading up to Art Alive as a preview to the festivities. The Art Alive Petal Pop-Ups are created by Native Poppy and Cali Wholesale Flowers, and each location is a secret until announced across the Museum’s social media channels the Friday of installation. Each floral display will be on view for one weekend only leading up to Art Alive. Visiting the Art Alive Petal Pop-Ups is a free and fun photo opportunity. Share photos online tagging the Museum and using the hashtags #SDMAPetalPopUp and #ArtAlive2026 for a chance to be featured. Follow @sandiegomuseumofart on Instagram for more information.

Art Alive Preview Weekend

April 17–19, 2026

The San Diego Museum of Art is partnering with Andaz San Diego to host an Art Alive Preview Weekend. The hotel, located in the Gaslamp Quarter, will provide guests and the public a glimpse of what they can anticipate at the Art Alive Floral Exhibition, as the property will be transformed for one weekend only into a living gallery, featuring original floral arrangements created by Art Alive designers and inspired by artworks and architectural elements in the hotel. Andaz San Diego is also extending a 20% special offer to Art Alive attendees to stay at the hotel April 15 through April 30, 2026, inviting guests to make their Art Alive experience a full exploration of downtown San Diego.

Art Alive 2026 Premiere Dinner

Thursday, April 23: 6:30 – 11 p.m.

The Art Alive Premiere Dinner is an elegant black-tie affair celebrating art and is inspired by the dazzling world of Toulouse-Lautrec and the legendary elegance of Maxim’s restaurant in Paris. Guests enjoy an exclusive first look at the floral arrangements of Art Alive and features a multi-course menu of French-inspired delicacies, a full bar of premium selections, and decadent desserts; all in a setting designed to enchant and transport attendees to turn-of-the-century Paris.

Members’ Preview

Friday, April 24: 8 a.m. – noon

The San Diego Museum of Art members receive early access to view the stunning array of nearly 100 colorful floral interpretations for Art Alive. Members can appreciate the festive large-scale floral installation by 2026 Rotunda Designer Kelsea Olivia, Founder & Creative Director of East Olivia, enjoy special art installations only on view during Art Alive, and vote for their favorite floral interpretations to select the three Members’ Choice winners.

Art Alive Floral Exhibition

Friday, April 24: noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 25: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The marquee moment of the weekend, the Art Alive floral exhibition showcases nearly 100 floral art arrangements created by regional floral designers. These arrangements are on view throughout the Museum alongside the works of art each is interpreting through florals. Also on view during the Art Alive floral exhibition is the two-story rotunda floral design, which greets guests as they enter the Museum.

Bloom Bash

Friday, April 24: 7 p.m. – midnight

Bloom Bash is a 21+ event that kicks off Art Alive weekend, dazzling with the bohemian glamour of Toulouse-Lautrec’s Paris and the electric spirit of the Moulin Rouge. Guests can dance all night while indulging in imaginative cocktail experiences and divine bites and treats from more than 35 of San Diego’s top restaurants, with a special neighborhood spotlight on Oceanside’s vibrant culinary scene. The Art Alive floral exhibition will be open after-hours to event attendees, and the iconic Ferris wheel will be on the plaza outside the Museum. Buy tickets here.

Garden of Activities

Saturday, April 25: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 26: noon – 5 p.m.

The Garden of Activities offers hands-on fun during Art Alive weekend, perfect for families and creatives of all ages. Now with an earlier Sunday start time, the Garden of Activities expands to accommodate more art explorers. Join Museum educators in the floral-themed art-making space in The San Diego Museum of Art sculpture garden and in a gallery to craft and create through a variety of art projects. All materials are provided, and it is free with Art Alive floral exhibition admission.

About Art Alive

As the Museum’s signature annual fundraiser, Art Alive highlights the Museum’s collection to provide critical support for education, outreach programs and special exhibitions year-round. For more information or to donate to this San Diego tradition, call the Art Alive hotline at (619) 696-1999, or contact the Museum at [email protected]. Tickets are also available online at sdmart.org/art-alive-tickets. Support for Art Alive is provided by thousands of generous individuals, foundations and corporations, including lead sponsors Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Bank of America, Taffin Ann Ray, Toni Bloomberg, Tatiana and Robert Dotson, Caroline and Tom Gildred, Lisa Hellerich, Rachel and David Inmon, Jaimi Lomas, Micki Olin and Reid Abrams, and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. The Art Alive 2026 Premiere Dinner Chairs are Toni Bloomberg, Valerie Cooper, Tatiana Dotson, Arlene Esgate, Micki Olin, and Demi Rogozienski. Bloom Bash Chairs are Robin Wilson Carrier, Jaimi Lomas, Mitch Mitchell, Micki Olin, and Rhianna White. For more information on The San Diego Museum of Art or to purchase tickets or membership, visit SDMArt.org.



About The San Diego Museum of Art

Providing a rich and diverse cultural experience, The San Diego Museum of Art houses some of the world’s finest art. Located in the heart of Balboa Park, the Museum’s internationally renowned collection of more than 35,000 works—dating from 3000 BC to present day—includes Spanish and Italian old masters, the Edwin Binney 3rd Collection of South Asian paintings, East Asian art, art from the Americas, Modern and Contemporary art, and the Museum of Photographic Arts at The San Diego Museum of Art (MOPA@SDMA). The Museum regularly features major exhibitions of art from around the world, as well as extensive cultural and community engagement programs for all ages. The San Diego Museum of Art hosts experiences that invite visitors to explore art through music, dance, film, food, and so much more. At The San Diego Museum of Art, exhibition text is always in English and Spanish.

The San Diego Museum of Art is located at 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, 92101. The Museum of Photographic Arts at The San Diego Museum of Art is located at 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, 92101.



General Information: (619) 232-7931

Group Sales: (619) 696-1935