A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

February 27, 2026

More than a year after implementing new safety initiatives, we continue to see residential burglary numbers decline across the City of Cerritos.

The latest crime statistics were presented to members of our civic leadership academy, L.E.A.D. Cerritos. The Cerritos City Council is proud of the work of our Community Safety and Cerritos Sheriff’s Station personnel. Their efforts are producing positive results and reinforce our commitment to Strategic Plan Goal #1: Enhance Public Safety.

Since the City Council adopted new burglary abatement initiatives in late 2024, monthly crime data has trended lower. The 2025 calendar year produced 37% fewer residential burglaries than the year prior. In January 2026, there were just 10 residential burglaries compared to 28 in January 2025.

These results are thanks in part to reclassifying dispatch call response times for burglaries, installing automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras in high traffic areas, and preventative measures through community partnerships such as Neighborhood Watch. Each of our Neighborhood Watch zones have assigned Block Captains, and it’s rewarding to know we have 125 active Block Captains volunteering to protect others.

Through another proactive measure, the Green Bar Initiative, we identify causal factors of burglaries. This informs residents and businesses of ways to secure their property based on burglary trends. From exterior lighting to security cameras, the City publishes data to show what may be deterring and attracting burglars. This information can be viewed on the Safer Cerritos webpage at cerritos.gov/communitysafey.

In early March, the City will conclude the third and final phase of ALPR camera installations. This will bring the total number of cameras to 53 at 15 high-traffic intersections across Cerritos. These cameras help law enforcement identify suspected vehicles observed leaving the scene of a crime.

I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made to enhance public safety in Cerritos. Thank you for your vigilance and feedback in helping the City protect our residents, businesses, and visitors.

