FBI Executes Search Warrants at LAUSD HQ, Superintendent’s Residence

February 25, 2026

FOX LA is reporting that federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday morning at the home of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and at LAUSD headquarters.

According to the report, agents were seen at Carvalho’s San Pedro residence as well as the district’s downtown Los Angeles offices. The searches were described as court-authorized. Authorities have not publicly detailed the scope or focus of the investigation, and the supporting affidavits are reportedly sealed.

It remains unclear whether the investigation is centered on Carvalho personally, district operations, or another matter involving LAUSD. No charges have been announced.

Carvalho has led the Los Angeles Unified School District since 2022. LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the nation, overseeing hundreds of thousands of students and billions of dollars in annual funding.

As of Wednesday afternoon, district officials had not released a detailed statement regarding the searches.

The situation is developing.

