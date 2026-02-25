Artesia Moves to Hold Property Owners Strictly Liable for Illegal Fireworks

February 25, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

The Artesia City Council is moving to crack down on illegal fireworks by holding property owners and event organizers strictly liable if fireworks are used on or near their property.

Councilmembers will consider adopting an ordinance that revises the city’s municipal code to expand responsibility beyond the individual lighting the fuse.

Under the proposed changes, any “responsible person” who allows or invites others to gather on property they own, possess, or control — or who organizes, supervises, conducts, or is otherwise in charge of an activity on that property — could be held strictly liable if illegal fireworks are used or found there. Violators would face fines.

The ordinance goes a step further. Property owners could also be held responsible for illegal fireworks discharged on public property immediately adjacent to their parcel.

In practical terms, if fireworks are shot off in the street directly in front of a home, the homeowner could face penalties unless they are the first to report the violation.

City officials say the ordinance is aimed at reducing dangerous and disruptive fireworks activity that spikes around holidays and strains public safety resources.

Illegal fireworks have long been a concern in Southeast Los Angeles County communities, where dense residential neighborhoods increase the risk of fires, injuries, and property damage.

The proposed amendments include an exception: property owners who proactively report illegal fireworks activity would not be held liable.

If adopted, the ordinance would amend Chapter 2 (Fireworks) of Title 4 (Public Safety) of the Artesia Municipal Code.

The measure reflects a growing trend among cities seeking stronger enforcement tools as traditional citation methods often fail to deter repeat violations.

The council is expected to vote on the ordinance in the coming weeks.

