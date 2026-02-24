Dr. Lorena Vidaurre Resigns From NLMUSD Board of Education

February 24, 2026

NORWALK, CA – Dr. Lorena Vidaurre, Trustee Area 6 and Norwalk-La Mirada Board of Education Vice President, has resigned from the Board of Education due to personal reasons, effective immediately. Dr. Vidaurre’sresignation was formally accepted by the Board during the regularly scheduled meeting on February 23.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank Dr. Vidaurre for her service to the Board and to the Norwalk-La Mirada community,” said Board President Dr. Rob Cancio. “Dr. Vidaurre is a stout advocate for our students and community, and a shining example of dedication and perseverance over her three decades in education. We wish her well in the next phase of her life.”

Dr. Vidaurre immigrated to the United States from Ecuador at age 5 and grew up in Los Angeles.

She is a first-generation college graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in early childhood education, a multiple subject bilingual and cross-cultural teaching credential, and a California Child Development Permit. She later earned a Ph.D. in Intercultural Education.

In 2020, Dr. Vidaurre became the founding professor and curriculum writer for four degree programs in child development and learning at Biola University. She also developed the Spanish component of the Preschool Dual Language Curriculum published by Frog Street Press.

Dr. Vidaurre taught elementary school for 14 years and has served as a university professor for 14 years.

In 2023, she was elected to the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board of Education.

Becky Langenwalter, MS,LMFT, Trustee Area 7, was unanimously elected as Vice President during the Board Reorganization section of the February 23 meeting.

“I happily accept this role [as Vice President of the Board],” said Langenwalter during her comments. “I am humbled because this is part of my desire to serve the families and community. I don’t take this responsibility lightly, and this is not for personal gain. Being in this position is an expression of God’s grace in my life and for that I am deeply grateful.”

The Board of Education will be taking applications for a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy of Trustee Area 6 from Monday, February 23 through March 13. Applicants must reside in Trustee Area 6, with the District vettinghome addresses of candidates. For Trustee Area borders, please visit the Board of Education page on the District Website.

Applications will be vetted during a Special Board of Education meeting on Saturday, March 14. Selectedcandidates will be invited to attend the Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 23, for interviews, with the appointment to be made during that meeting.

The application can be completed online on the Board of Education page on the District website, while print copies are available in the front lobby of the District Office during business hours.

Per Education Code 35107 any person who is 18 or older, a citizen of the state, a resident of the school district, aregistered voter, and who is not otherwise disqualified from holding a civil office, is eligible to be appointed a member of the governing board without further qualification.

Related