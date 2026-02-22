Two Cerritos Women Killed in Victorville Shooting; Family Member Arrested

February 22, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

VICTORVILLE — A family member has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Victorville that left two Cerritos women dead and a third victim hospitalized, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded at approximately 8:58 p.m. Friday to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and multiple people shot in the 13000 block of Sundown Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Ayanna Smith, 48, of Cerritos; Annaya Scott, 26, of Cerritos; and a 28-year-old man from Redlands suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals. Smith and Scott were later pronounced dead. The male victim remains hospitalized.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail took over the investigation.

Detectives identified Sydney Smith, 45, of Victorville — described by authorities as a family member of the victims — as the suspect in the murders of Ayanna Smith and Annaya Scott and the attempted murder of the male victim.

Sydney Smith was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and booked into the High Desert Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Authorities have not released a motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted through We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.

