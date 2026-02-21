International City Theatre’s ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ Is a Relationship Road Trip Worth Taking

By Brian Hews

February 21, 2026

LONG BEACH — International City Theatre launches its 41st season with I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, and if opening weekend is any indication, the company picked the perfect crowd-pleaser to start the year.

The long-running Off-Broadway musical comedy revue, featuring book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, takes a witty, honest look at the mating game — from first dates and fumbling introductions to marriage, in-laws and long-term negotiation. Under the direction of Barry Pearl, the production is brisk, polished and consistently funny.

Pearl, best known for his role as Doody in the film Grease, keeps the pacing tight and the humor grounded. The show moves through a fast sequence of scenes and songs without feeling rushed, allowing both punchlines and poignant moments to land. Music direction by Daniel Gary Busby keeps the score light and lively, while Becca Sweitzer’s choreography adds energy without overwhelming the intimate revue format.

Act 1 delivers some of the evening’s sharpest laughs, particularly in the cleverly staged “Cantata for a First Date,” which captures the painfully polite small talk of two strangers while revealing their wildly divergent internal monologues. The audience responded immediately, recognizing every awkward pause and overthought sentence. Other early numbers skewer dating rituals and gender misunderstandings with rapid-fire timing, setting a tone that is both biting and affectionate.

“This show is funny, poignant and will resonate with everyone,” Pearl said. “No matter your age or relationship status, you’ll see yourself somewhere onstage.”

He’s right.

The cast — Michael Deni, Will Riddle, Erika Schindele and Whitney Kathleen Vigil — portray more than 40 characters, shifting ages, attitudes and relationship statuses with impressive ease. Each performer gets moments to shine, whether navigating the awkward optimism of dating or the weary affection of long-term marriage.

One of the evening’s standout moments arrives in Act 2 during “On the Highway of Love.” Staged with four rolling office chairs — two serving as the “front seats” and two as the “back” — the cast propels themselves around the stage using their feet to steer, transforming simple office furniture into a moving car and a sharp metaphor for marriage. The choreography is deceptively simple but wildly effective. As the performers glide, pivot and dramatically overcorrect their imaginary vehicle, the physical comedy lands hard. It’s low-tech theater magic at its best — no elaborate set piece, just timing, precision and full commitment. The audience roared. Beneath the laughter, the scene cleverly captures the push-and-pull of long-term partnership: who’s driving, who’s navigating, and who refuses to admit they’re lost.

What makes this ICT production especially effective is its balance. The humor lands — often big laughs — but it never drifts into cartoonish exaggeration. Instead, it taps into recognizable truths. Early dating scenes drew knowing laughter from across the audience, while later sketches about parenting and marital compromise hit closer to home. More than once, couples in the crowd exchanged the kind of sideways glance that says, “That’s us.”

Originally premiering in 1995, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change has become the second longest-running Off-Broadway musical and the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history. Its durability makes sense. While the tools of romance may have evolved, the insecurities, expectations and negotiations remain timeless.

ICT’s production leans into that universality. The minimal set design by Stephen Gifford allows the performances to carry the show, supported by lighting from Maren Taylor, costumes by Kim DeShazo and sound design by Hunter Moody. The result is a clean, professional presentation that feels both intimate and expansive.

Performances run through March 8 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater inside the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, with evening shows Thursdays through Saturdays and Sunday matinees.

For tickets, click here.

