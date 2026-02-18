Moving Made Easy: A Plus Moving’s Customer-First Approach

Moving is inherently a stressful and daunting task, and the circumstances become more difficult when the moving company does not do a good job. Thankfully, A Plus Moving and founder Paul Pavel, provide a different option. They focus on professional service, transparency, and new ideas.



Paul Pavel, Founder & CEO, A Plus Moving Group

Paul Pavel started A Plus Moving as an LLC in 2021 and began operations in 2022. He is in charge of the rapid growth of the company from a regional service provider to a multi-state operation. A Plus Moving now operates in 8 states (California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, North Carolina, and North Carolina) and provides local and long-distance moving services. Paul is on record stating that, “Our mission is simple. We want moving day to feel like a fresh start, not a stressful ordeal.”

A Customer-First Philosophy

A Plus Moving believes the implementation of moving services starts with understanding and treating the customer as the most important part of every move. Each move consists of detailed planning and execution of the services rendered, which include packing, moving, and even the delivery and set up of the items.

Our customers enjoy the following services:

Residential and apartment moving with a flexible option for packing and unpacking services.

Commercial and office moving, which includes transferring IT and other specialized equipment.

Long distance and interstate moving, which includes logistics and adherence to federal moving regulations.

Moving services include professionalism and, most importantly, honesty. Customers receive straightforward and honest pricing without hidden fees and surprise costs, which is a standard complaint in the moving services industry. This methodology eliminates the customer’s worries and enables the family or business to concentrate on the new adventure and not the move.

Technology Meets Tradition

The moving industry has adapted to transform moving services. A Plus Moving, however, is pioneering better moving services by using both moving tech and personal moving services. With A Plus Moving, you get the benefit of GPS, AI route planning, and easy communication updates on how your move is progressing. The advantage of using A Plus Moving is the technology and personal touch that moving workers add when compared to other moving companies.

Pavel explains, “We want to keep using technology to give people the best possible phones, high-d, and enjoyable. That means having people on the phone who really care about what is on it, at the end of the line.”

Experienced Teams and Safe Practices

The extensive training and background checks on all employees A Plus Moving demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the organization. These teams use their customer service skills to make clients feel at ease with the moving process and concerns. Moving delicate or expensive items, and packing materials, including specialized equipment, are used to protect items such as pianos, fine art, and antiques.

With the aid of the organization’s structured workflows, crews are able to handle an extensive range of moves with ease and professionalism. A Plus Moving values the trust and the long term professional relationships with clients and, thus, provides moving services for one single family home or as large as multiple office spaces.

Growth, Sustainability, and Innovation

A Plus Moving is not waiting for the future; they are creating it. The company is starting to focus on environmentally friendly moving solutions, looks into the use of electric vehicles for local routes, and creates predictive logistics systems to manage delays before they occur.

In addition, the company is philanthropic and is developing community-focused projects that assist families in crisis and underserved communities. By integrating sustainability, innovation, and human-focused service, A Plus Moving is a moving industry future-oriented leader.

A Trusted Partner Nationwide

From the expansive cities of California to the developing suburb areas of North Carolina, A Plus Moving provides professional, stress-free Moving Services to all their customers. With easy to understand pricing, tech-centric offers, and an entire team of movers dedicated to each customer, the company takes the anxiety out of Moving Day and turns it into a positive experience and a great jump into new beginnings.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter

Contact:

General inquiries: [email protected]

Sales & quotes: [email protected]

Related