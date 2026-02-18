Kaiser Permanente Tops U.S. Health Insurers for Sixth Straight Year in Customer Satisfaction

PASADENA, Calif. – For the sixth year in row, no health insurance company in the United States is rated higher than Kaiser Permanente for customer satisfaction and affordability, according to Insure.com’s 2026 Best Health Insurance Companies list. Kaiser Permanente operates Downey Medical Center.

To select the top health plans, Insure.com looked at industry data, such as National Committee for Quality Assurance health plan ratings. Approximately 2,000 consumers were surveyed and asked to name their insurer and then rate it in several categories, including:

The insurer’s range of policy offerings.

How much they trusted their insurer.

How affordable the rates were.

Whether they would renew their coverage.

Their digital experience with the insurance company.

In its survey, Insure.com reviewed and ranked 15 of the nation’s largest health plan carriers, including UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Cigna and Aetna. Kaiser Permanente received 4.42 stars, up from 4.17 last year, ranking it number one overall. In the consumer survey, the integrated healthcare organization with 4.9 million members in Southern California performed especially well in terms of customer satisfaction, ease of payment and affordability.

“Year after year, our commitment to medical excellence is reflected in the trust our members place in us,” said Michelle Gaskill‑Hames, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “Their satisfaction speaks to accessible, affordable care delivered with compassion by the dedicated staff, nurses, and physicians who continue to set the national standard for high‑quality, equitable care.”

Insure.com based its 2026 rankings on a survey of health insurance consumers to gauge each organization’s level of customer experience and their policy offerings.

Please visit Insure.com for more information regarding its 2025 Best Health Insurance Companies list.

