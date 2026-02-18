Bragg Elementary School Named 2026 California Green Ribbon School – Gold Level

February 18, 2026

ABCUSD News Service

Bragg Elementary School continues to prove that big change can start on a small campus.

The California Department of Education has named Bragg Elementary a 2026 California Green Ribbon School at the Gold Level, recognizing the school’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental education. This marks the third time Bragg has earned the prestigious distinction, first receiving the honor in 2023, a testament to the consistency and dedication of the school’s students, staff, and families.

“We are incredibly proud of Bragg Elementary for earning this recognition once again,” said Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow. “What makes this award special is that sustainability isn’t just a program at Bragg, it’s part of the culture. Students are actively engaged in real-world problem solving, learning how their daily choices impact the environment, and taking ownership of creating positive change.”

At Bragg, environmental responsibility is part of everyday life. Lunchtime becomes a lesson in conservation through the school’s trash-free lunch initiative, where students thoughtfully sort waste and work to reduce what ends up in landfills. A student-run share table gives unopened food a second chance, helping classmates while minimizing waste. Even leftover produce finds new purpose through a partnership with a local farm, where it is repurposed as animal feed rather than discarded.

Classrooms extend beyond four walls as students participate in tree-planting efforts and learn firsthand about conservation and sustainable practices. Reusable water bottles have replaced single-use plastics as the norm, reinforcing habits that students carry with them long after the school day ends.

“Being named a three-time California Green Ribbon School is an extraordinary accomplishment,” said Board President Mr. Francisco Noyola. “This recognition reflects a community-wide commitment to teaching students not only the science behind sustainability, but also the responsibility that comes with it. Bragg students are learning that their actions make a difference.”

Bragg’s leadership in sustainability has drawn attention far beyond the local community. In December 2024, the school was featured on “Call to Earth Day” on CNN World, where its student-led environmental initiatives were highlighted as part of a global series showcasing innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

The California Green Ribbon Schools program honors schools that demonstrate excellence in resource efficiency, health and wellness, and environmental and sustainability education.

Bragg Elementary is one of only 26 schools to earn a California Green Ribbon this year. Bragg’s Gold Level award reaffirms the school’s leadership in sustainability and environmental learning. The school continues to serve as a model for how education can support a healthier planet and a brighter future for students.

