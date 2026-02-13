Musical comedy revue ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect,Now Change’ celebrates the mating game at ICT

February 13, 2026

International City Theatre launches its 41st season with I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, the wildly popular musical comedy revue, featuring book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, that takes a witty, honest and affectionate look at modern love in all its complicated glory. Barry Pearl directs the three-week engagement, with music direction by Daniel Gary Busby and choreography by Becca Sweitzer. Performances take place February 20 through March 8 at ICT’s home in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, with two low-priced preview performances on February 18 and February 19.

By turns endearing, hilarious and deeply relatable, the musical explores the thrills and pitfalls of dating, romance, marriage and long-term commitment, from first dates and second guesses to in-laws and everything in between, capturing nearly every stage of romantic life with warmth and humor.

“This show is funny, poignant and will resonate with everyone,” says Pearl. “No matter your age or relationship status, you’ll see yourself somewhere onstage, in the excitement, the awkwardness, the heartbreak and the joy. I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change celebrates how messy and miraculous it is to connect with another human being.”

The cast features four accomplished triple-threat performers portraying more than 40 characters across a fast-moving series of scenes and songs. They are Michael Deni (Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl; Ragtime at the Pasadena Playhouse; Beast in Beauty and the Beast at Moonlight Amphitheatre), Will Riddle (The Buddy Holly Story at Musical Theatre West; Million Dollar Quartet for 5-Star Theatricals, Musical Theatre West and Ensemble Theatre Company), Erika Schindele (A Christmas Carol at South Coast Rep; I’m Getting My Act Together… at Laguna Playhouse) and Whitney Kathleen Vigil (Cabaret at 5-Star Theatricals; The Wedding Singer and Footloose at The Colony).

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is the second longest-running off-Broadway musical and the longest-running revue in off-Broadway history. The show premiered in 1995 at New Jersey’s American Stage Company. During one early performance, an audience member famously shouted, “This is my life!”, a moment that confirmed the creators had tapped into something universal. Since then, the show has been produced on five continents, translated into 13 languages and inspired countless real-life marriage proposals, all met with enthusiastic audience approval.

The ICT creative team includes set designer Stephen Gifford, lighting designer Maren Taylor, costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Hunter Moody; and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The stage manager is Donna R. Parsons.

Barry Pearl is an award-winning actor, director and producer, best known for his role as “Doody” in Paramount’s iconic film Grease. His Broadway credits include The Producers, Bye Bye Birdie, Oliver! and Baby It’s You. His regional directing credits include Crazy Time, Gift of the Magi, Nighthawks, Grease, 13 the Musical, Camp Rock, All Shook Up and Footloose.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change runs February 20 through March 8 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Feb. 18 and Thursday, Feb. 19, each at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, except opening night (Friday, February 20), and $59 on opening night and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.

International City Theatre is located in Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O’Neill Theater at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA90802.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436–4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.