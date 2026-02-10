Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos to Host 32nd Annual Monte Carlo Gala Fundraiser

LCCN Staff Report

Lakewood — Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos will host its 32nd Annual Monte Carlo Gala Fundraiser, themed “Return to Paradise,” on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Center at Sycamore Plaza in Lakewood.

The annual fundraising event will feature a buffet dinner from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., followed by casino-style games and a poker tournament, with prizes available through 9:45 p.m. Attire for the evening is dressy or tropical.

Proceeds from the event will support local charities and Soroptimist educational programs benefiting women and girls in the Artesia-Cerritos area.

Tickets are priced at $125 per person. Multiple payment options are available, including Zelle, check, and credit card payment through PayPal. Guests are encouraged to use the QR codes provided on event materials for ticket purchases and payment processing.

The event will be held at the Center at Sycamore Plaza, located at 5000 Clark Avenue, Lakewood.

Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos is part of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to education and training needed to achieve economic empowerment.

For additional information, the public may contact event co-chairs Sandy Fikse at (562) 618-8731 or Susan Green at (562) 716-6995.