Hot Streets Crime Report

January 27-February 2, 2026
Welcome to LCCN’s new weekly crime report, which tracks incidents reported by law enforcement across LCCN cities with an emphasis on repeat locations and emerging patterns rather than isolated events. By organizing activity by city and street, the report highlights where crime continues to concentrate, giving residents a clearer picture of ongoing issues in their communities.
Artesia
Artesia logged a concentrated run of burglaries and a serious assault, with activity clustering along the same corridor.
Aggravated Assault, 16700 blk St & Pioneer Blvd
Burglary, 11600 blk 186th St
Burglary, 18800 blk Grayland Ave
Burglary, 16600 blk Pioneer Blvd
Repeat crimes: Pioneer Blvd appears multiple times for burglary-related activity.
Bellflower
Bellflower’s week was dominated by domestic violence calls and auto-related theft, a pattern that continues to repeat.
Assault, 9800 blk Arkansas St
Assault, 9500 blk Mayne Ave
Assault, 9400 blk Harvard St
Assault, 16600 blk 1/2 Clark Ave
Assault, 9500 blk Cedar St
Assault, 8800 blk Ramona St
Assault, 10200 blk Artesia Blvd
Auto Parts, 9500 blk Walnut St
Auto Parts, 9500 blk Heiner St
Auto Parts, 9400 blk Heiner St
Auto Parts, 9200 blk Dalberg St
Auto Parts, 13800 blk Cowley Ave
Auto Parts, Lakewood Blvd & Rose St
Grand Theft Vehicle, 10000 blk Ramona St
Grand Theft, 15700 blk Faculty Ave
Auto, 8700 blk 1/2 Rose St
Repeat crimes: Heiner St hit twice for auto parts theft; Ramona St shows up for both assault and vehicle theft.
Cerritos
Cerritos continues to see a heavy concentration of crime tied to shopping and parking areas, with Los Cerritos Center once again leading the list.
Robbery, 17200 blk Norwalk Blvd
Burglary, 19300 blk Harvest Ave
Assault, 16500 blk Knoll Stone Cir
Burglary, 12900 blk Lucas St
Burglary, 17800 blk Holmes Ave
Burglary, 10800 blk Alondra Blvd
Auto, 11200 blk 183rd St
Auto, 12300 blk Rose St
Petty Theft, 12600 blk Artesia Blvd
Petty Theft, 18700 blk Bechard Pl
Petty Theft, 12900 blk Park Plaza Dr
Petty Theft, 20200 blk Bloomfield Ave
Petty Theft, 100 blk Los Cerritos Ctr
Petty Theft, 300 blk Los Cerritos Ctr
Petty Theft, 400 blk Los Cerritos Ctr
Grand Theft, 200 blk Los Cerritos Ctr
Grand Theft, 100 blk Los Cerritos Ctr
Grand Theft , 200 blk Los Cerritos Ctr
Grand Theft Vehicle, 12700 blk Aclare St
Grand Theft, 13900 blk Bettencourt St
Grand Theft, 13200 blk Alondra Blvd
Repeat crimes: Los Cerritos Ctr appears repeatedly across petty theft, grand theft, and vehicle theft cases; Alondra Blvd shows up in both burglary and grand theft incidents.
Hawaiian Gardens
Hawaiian Gardens logged violent incidents and vehicle-related theft within a tight area, with activity clustering on the city’s east side.
Robbery, 12300 blk 223rd St
Assault, 21500 blk St & Horst Ave
Assault, 21400 blk Horst Ave
Auto Parts, 12000 blk 226th St
Repeat crimes: Horst Ave appears in both aggravated and non-aggravated assault cases, indicating a short-term violence cluster.
La Mirada
La Mirada’s activity this week leaned heavily toward theft and vehicle-related crime, with catalytic converters remaining a prime target.
Residential Burglary, 14900 blk Woodbay
Auto, 15000 blk Rosecrans Ave
Auto, 14300 blk Firestone Blvd
Grand Theft, 15500 blk La Barca Dr
Grand Theft, 11900 blk Singleton Dr
Grand Theft, 13100 blk Bona Vista
Grand Theft, 13000 blk Clearwood
Grand Theft, 16400 blk Omally Ct
Grand Theft, Firestone Blvd & Phoebe Ave
Grand Theft, Biola Ave & Cortina Dr
Grand Theft, 14200 blk Bora Dr
Repeat crimes: Firestone Blvd appears in both vehicle burglary and theft activity; catalytic converter thefts reported across multiple residential streets.
Norwalk
Norwalk’s crime log reflects a wide mix of burglaries, robberies, domestic violence calls, and vehicle crimes, with several corridors appearing more than once.
Burglary, 14600 blk Thornlake Ave
Robbery, 10600 blk Rosecrans Ave
Robbery, 10900 blk Rosecrans Ave
Assault, 11100 blk Ferina St
Assault, 12100 blk Hayford St
Assault, 13500 blk Curtis & King Rd
Assault, 12100 blk Foster Rd
Assault, Imperial & Norwalk
Auto, 10900 blk Firestone Blvd
Auto, 12000 blk Imperial Hwy
Burglary, 11300 blk Firestone Blvd
Grand Theft, 15100 blk Roseton Ave
Grand Theft, 15600 blk Shoemaker Ave
Petty Theft, 10900 blk Firestone Blvd
Petty Theft, 12000 blk Imperial Hwy
Repeat crimes: Rosecrans Ave logged multiple robberies; Firestone Blvd appears in burglary, vehicle burglary, and theft reports.
Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera saw repeated shoplifting along major retail corridors, mixed with violent and vehicle-related crime.
Petty Theft, 8500 blk Washington Blvd
Assault, 4300 blk Rosemead Blvd
Assault, 3500 blk Durfee Ave
Robbery, 6000 blk Rosemead Blvd
Robbery, 5000 blk Paramount Blvd
Petty Theft, 8800 blk Whittier Blvd
Petty Theft, 9200 blk Whittier Blvd
Petty Theft, 8600 blk Whittier Blvd
Petty Theft, 8700 blk Washington Blvd
Petty Theft, 8500 blk Washington Blvd
Petty Theft, 8200 blk San Luis Potosi St
Grand Theft Vehicle, 7200 blk Rosemead
Grand Theft Vehicle, 5200 blk Rosemead
Auto Parts, 4700 blk Calada Ave
Repeat crimes: Washington Blvd repeatedly targeted for shoplifting; Rosemead Blvd appears in both assault and robbery cases.
HOT STREETS THIS WEEK
Los Cerritos Ctr, Cerritos — repeated petty thefts, grand thefts, and vehicle thefts across multiple days, making it the most active location in this reporting period.
Heiner St, Bellflower — hit twice for auto parts theft, indicating targeted vehicle stripping.
Ramona St, Bellflower — shows up in both assault and grand theft vehicle cases, signaling overlapping violent and property crime.
Rosecrans Ave, Norwalk — multiple robberies reported along different blocks of the corridor.
Firestone Blvd, Norwalk — appears in burglary, vehicle burglary, and theft reports during the same reporting window.
Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera — repeatedly tagged for shoplifting incidents along retail stretches.
Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera — linked to both violent crime and vehicle theft, marking it as one of the city’s most volatile corridors this week.
Firestone Blvd, La Mirada — shows up in both vehicle burglary and theft activity, with nearby residential streets reporting multiple catalytic converter thefts.
Horst Ave, Hawaiian Gardens — appears in multiple assault cases within a short time frame, marking a concentrated violence hotspot. Source: Crimemapper.com
