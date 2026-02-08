Hot Streets Crime Report

January 27-February 2, 2026

Welcome to LCCN’s new weekly crime report, which tracks incidents reported by law enforcement across LCCN cities with an emphasis on repeat locations and emerging patterns rather than isolated events. By organizing activity by city and street, the report highlights where crime continues to concentrate, giving residents a clearer picture of ongoing issues in their communities.

Artesia

Artesia logged a concentrated run of burglaries and a serious assault, with activity clustering along the same corridor.

Aggravated Assault, 16700 blk St & Pioneer Blvd

Burglary, 11600 blk 186th St

Burglary, 18800 blk Grayland Ave

Burglary, 16600 blk Pioneer Blvd

Repeat crimes: Pioneer Blvd appears multiple times for burglary-related activity.

Bellflower

Bellflower’s week was dominated by domestic violence calls and auto-related theft, a pattern that continues to repeat.

Assault, 9800 blk Arkansas St

Assault, 9500 blk Mayne Ave

Assault, 9400 blk Harvard St

Assault, 16600 blk 1/2 Clark Ave

Assault, 9500 blk Cedar St

Assault, 8800 blk Ramona St

Assault, 10200 blk Artesia Blvd

Auto Parts, 9500 blk Walnut St

Auto Parts, 9500 blk Heiner St

Auto Parts, 9400 blk Heiner St

Auto Parts, 9200 blk Dalberg St

Auto Parts, 13800 blk Cowley Ave

Auto Parts, Lakewood Blvd & Rose St

Grand Theft Vehicle, 10000 blk Ramona St

Grand Theft, 15700 blk Faculty Ave

Auto, 8700 blk 1/2 Rose St

Repeat crimes: Heiner St hit twice for auto parts theft; Ramona St shows up for both assault and vehicle theft.

Cerritos

Cerritos continues to see a heavy concentration of crime tied to shopping and parking areas, with Los Cerritos Center once again leading the list.

Robbery, 17200 blk Norwalk Blvd

Burglary, 19300 blk Harvest Ave

Assault, 16500 blk Knoll Stone Cir

Burglary, 12900 blk Lucas St

Burglary, 17800 blk Holmes Ave

Burglary, 10800 blk Alondra Blvd

Auto, 11200 blk 183rd St

Auto, 12300 blk Rose St

Petty Theft, 12600 blk Artesia Blvd

Petty Theft, 18700 blk Bechard Pl

Petty Theft, 12900 blk Park Plaza Dr

Petty Theft, 20200 blk Bloomfield Ave

Petty Theft, 100 blk Los Cerritos Ctr

Petty Theft, 300 blk Los Cerritos Ctr

Petty Theft, 400 blk Los Cerritos Ctr

Grand Theft, 200 blk Los Cerritos Ctr

Grand Theft, 100 blk Los Cerritos Ctr

Grand Theft , 200 blk Los Cerritos Ctr

Grand Theft Vehicle, 12700 blk Aclare St

Grand Theft, 13900 blk Bettencourt St

Grand Theft, 13200 blk Alondra Blvd

Repeat crimes: Los Cerritos Ctr appears repeatedly across petty theft, grand theft, and vehicle theft cases; Alondra Blvd shows up in both burglary and grand theft incidents.

Hawaiian Gardens

Hawaiian Gardens logged violent incidents and vehicle-related theft within a tight area, with activity clustering on the city’s east side.

Robbery, 12300 blk 223rd St

Assault, 21500 blk St & Horst Ave

Assault, 21400 blk Horst Ave

Auto Parts, 12000 blk 226th St

Repeat crimes: Horst Ave appears in both aggravated and non-aggravated assault cases, indicating a short-term violence cluster.

La Mirada

La Mirada’s activity this week leaned heavily toward theft and vehicle-related crime, with catalytic converters remaining a prime target.

Residential Burglary, 14900 blk Woodbay

Auto, 15000 blk Rosecrans Ave

Auto, 14300 blk Firestone Blvd

Grand Theft, 15500 blk La Barca Dr

Grand Theft, 11900 blk Singleton Dr

Grand Theft, 13100 blk Bona Vista

Grand Theft, 13000 blk Clearwood

Grand Theft, 16400 blk Omally Ct

Grand Theft, Firestone Blvd & Phoebe Ave

Grand Theft, Biola Ave & Cortina Dr

Grand Theft, 14200 blk Bora Dr

Repeat crimes: Firestone Blvd appears in both vehicle burglary and theft activity; catalytic converter thefts reported across multiple residential streets.

Norwalk

Norwalk’s crime log reflects a wide mix of burglaries, robberies, domestic violence calls, and vehicle crimes, with several corridors appearing more than once.

Burglary, 14600 blk Thornlake Ave

Robbery, 10600 blk Rosecrans Ave

Robbery, 10900 blk Rosecrans Ave

Assault, 11100 blk Ferina St

Assault, 12100 blk Hayford St

Assault, 13500 blk Curtis & King Rd

Assault, 12100 blk Foster Rd

Assault, Imperial & Norwalk

Auto, 10900 blk Firestone Blvd

Auto, 12000 blk Imperial Hwy

Burglary, 11300 blk Firestone Blvd

Grand Theft, 15100 blk Roseton Ave

Grand Theft, 15600 blk Shoemaker Ave

Petty Theft, 10900 blk Firestone Blvd

Petty Theft, 12000 blk Imperial Hwy

Repeat crimes: Rosecrans Ave logged multiple robberies; Firestone Blvd appears in burglary, vehicle burglary, and theft reports.

Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera saw repeated shoplifting along major retail corridors, mixed with violent and vehicle-related crime.

Petty Theft, 8500 blk Washington Blvd

Assault, 4300 blk Rosemead Blvd

Assault, 3500 blk Durfee Ave

Robbery, 6000 blk Rosemead Blvd

Robbery, 5000 blk Paramount Blvd

Petty Theft, 8800 blk Whittier Blvd

Petty Theft, 9200 blk Whittier Blvd

Petty Theft, 8600 blk Whittier Blvd

Petty Theft, 8700 blk Washington Blvd

Petty Theft, 8500 blk Washington Blvd

Petty Theft, 8200 blk San Luis Potosi St

Grand Theft Vehicle, 7200 blk Rosemead

Grand Theft Vehicle, 5200 blk Rosemead

Auto Parts, 4700 blk Calada Ave

Repeat crimes: Washington Blvd repeatedly targeted for shoplifting; Rosemead Blvd appears in both assault and robbery cases.

HOT STREETS THIS WEEK

Los Cerritos Ctr, Cerritos — repeated petty thefts, grand thefts, and vehicle thefts across multiple days, making it the most active location in this reporting period.

Heiner St, Bellflower — hit twice for auto parts theft, indicating targeted vehicle stripping.

Ramona St, Bellflower — shows up in both assault and grand theft vehicle cases, signaling overlapping violent and property crime.

Rosecrans Ave, Norwalk — multiple robberies reported along different blocks of the corridor.

Firestone Blvd, Norwalk — appears in burglary, vehicle burglary, and theft reports during the same reporting window.

Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera — repeatedly tagged for shoplifting incidents along retail stretches.

Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera — linked to both violent crime and vehicle theft, marking it as one of the city’s most volatile corridors this week.

Firestone Blvd, La Mirada — shows up in both vehicle burglary and theft activity, with nearby residential streets reporting multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Horst Ave, Hawaiian Gardens — appears in multiple assault cases within a short time frame, marking a concentrated violence hotspot. Source: Crimemapper.com