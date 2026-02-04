Sánchez secures $11.7 million for local community projects across Southeast Los Angeles County

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

February 4, 2026

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez announced that she secured more than $11.7 million in federal funding for fiscal year 2026 as part of the government funding packages finalized by Congress this week and signed into law.

According to Sánchez, the funding covers all 15 community projects she requested and is intended to directly benefit residents across her district through investments in water infrastructure, public safety, transportation, parks, and broadband access.

“I fought hard to secure funding for all 15 of my requested community projects because our communities deserve real results,” Sánchez said. “This funding will bring safer drinking water, better transportation and infrastructure, stronger public safety, and meaningful improvements to the everyday lives of working families across our district.”

Projects benefiting cities covered by Los Cerritos Community News and its sister publications include:

In Pico Rivera, $850,000 was secured for the Durfee Avenue Community Center. The funding will support the design and construction of a new community center, converting a long-vacant former Veterans of Foreign Wars building into a usable public facility.

In Downey, $250,000 was allocated for the Water Treatment Plant–North project to address PFAS contamination concerns through construction of a new treatment facility.

In Norwalk, $500,000 was awarded for the Holifield Park parking lot project, which will add 74 new parking spaces along with fencing, walkways, landscaping, and driveway improvements. An additional $250,000 will fund advanced traffic controllers near the future L Line Norwalk and Lambert Station areas to modernize signal systems and improve traffic flow.

In La Mirada, $1.5 million was secured for improvements at Neff Park, including grading, drainage, and landscaping work to address recurring flooding following moderate rainstorms.

In Santa Fe Springs, $850,000 will be used to develop the River Parcel Passive Park, transforming nearly three acres of vacant city-owned land into a multi-use recreational space.

In Whittier, $250,000 was allocated for a broadband connectivity project that will install nearly 4,000 linear feet of fiber optic infrastructure between City Hall and Uptown Whittier to improve internet reliability and speed.

Additional projects funded across the district include $1 million for a new Montebello Fire Department brush fire station, $1.4 million to upgrade Montebello Police Department radio communications, $1.09 million for the Foothill Zone Consolidation Water Project in La Habra, $250,000 for park and gymnasium improvements in La Habra Heights, $1.2 million for upgrades at Suzanne Park in Walnut, $850,000 for Walnut Valley Water District’s Emergency Operations Center and cybersecurity resilience project, $1.03 million for a public safety training unit at Rio Hondo Community College, and $850,000 for Foothill Transit’s zero-emissions bus program.

Sánchez said the projects reflect district-wide priorities focused on infrastructure reliability, emergency preparedness, and quality-of-life improvements for residents throughout Southeast Los Angeles County.

