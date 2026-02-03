South Coast AQMD Cites Irvine Landfill After Surge in Odor Complaints

February 3, 3026

South Coast air quality regulators have issued multiple violations against one of California’s largest landfills after a wave of odor complaints from residents living near the facility.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued three Notices of Violation to Orange County Waste & Recycling’s Frank R. Bowerman Landfill in Irvine, citing odors that inspectors say impacted surrounding communities. The violations were issued on January 7, January 25, and January 26 after inspectors traced repeated odor complaints back to landfill operations.

According to South Coast AQMD, the agency has received more than 130 public complaints since January 1 reporting strong rotten, sour, and garbage-like odors in the area. Inspectors responded to the complaints, confirmed the odors directly with community members, and determined the source to be the Frank R. Bowerman Landfill.

The violations were issued under South Coast AQMD Rule 402 and California Health and Safety Code Section 41700, which prohibit emissions that cause injury, nuisance, or annoyance to a significant number of people or the public. Odor violations fall under the district’s public nuisance enforcement authority, which allows penalties when emissions interfere with community well-being.

Bowerman Landfill is a Class III municipal solid waste landfill located at 11002 Bee Canyon Access Road in Irvine and is among the largest landfill facilities in California. It accepts commercial municipal solid waste from approved haulers and does not allow direct public disposal. The facility is subject to oversight and routine inspections by CalRecycle, the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, and South Coast AQMD.

Notices of Violation may result in civil penalties, though enforcement outcomes can vary. In some cases, facilities may enter into settlements or voluntarily take corrective actions to reduce emissions and prevent future violations. If no resolution is reached, the district may pursue a civil lawsuit in superior court.

South Coast AQMD encourages residents experiencing odors, dust, smoke, or other air quality concerns to report issues by calling 1-800-CUT-SMOG, filing a complaint through the agency’s online portal at www.aqmd.gov, or using the district’s mobile app. Complaints are used to trigger inspections and enforcement actions when violations are confirmed.

The agency oversees air quality regulation across much of Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, as well as the Coachella Valley.

#AirQuality #IrvineCA #LandfillOdors #PublicHealth #EnvironmentalEnforcement #OrangeCounty #LosCerritosCommunityNews

@SouthCoastAQMD

@OCWaste

@CityofIrvine