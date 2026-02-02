Artesia Launches New Resident Engagement Program With Flashvote

The City of Artesia is rolling out a new resident engagement program designed to make civic participation quicker, easier, and more accessible, partnering with FlashVote to gather community input through short monthly surveys.

The program asks residents a simple question: do you have one minute a month to help make Artesia better? City officials say that small investment of time can translate into more responsive decision-making and policies that better reflect community priorities.

FlashVote works by sending residents brief, statistically valid surveys that typically take about one minute to complete. Surveys are open for 48 hours and can be completed online, by phone, or by text message. Responses are completely anonymous, allowing participants to share honest feedback without concern about public attribution.

Unlike traditional public meetings, which often attract only a small segment of residents, FlashVote is designed to broaden participation by meeting people where they are. City officials say the platform helps capture input from residents who may not have the time or ability to attend council meetings but still want their voices heard on local issues.

“Artesia is at its best when our community’s voices are heard,” said Mayor Rene Trevino. “FlashVote makes it easy for residents to share their thoughts, and we’re proud to use that input to make thoughtful decisions that reflect the priorities and values of the people who call Artesia home.”

Survey topics will vary throughout the year and may include quality-of-life issues, city services, community programs, and long-term planning efforts. The City uses the aggregated results to identify trends, measure strengths, and better understand resident concerns before making policy or budget decisions.

The first FlashVote survey will be available beginning Wednesday, February 4. Additional surveys will be distributed periodically to residents who register for the program.

Residents can sign up by visiting flashvote.com/ArtesiaCA, or by calling or texting 775-235-2240. More information about the program is available at cityofartesia.us/FlashVote.

City officials say the goal is simple: make participation easy, increase transparency, and ensure that Artesia’s decisions are informed by a broader cross-section of the community.