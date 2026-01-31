‘Melania’ Lands Single-Digit Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic Scores

January 31, 2026

No doubt Melania will prove to be one of the most bizarre stories in film in 2026, the documentary about the First Lady that was purchased by Amazon for an exorbitant fee, $40 to acquire and $35 million to market. Now, the movie is live, and the gap between critic scores and audience scores is vast. Assuming you believe those audience scores are real, however.

As it stands, Melania has a 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning only 6% of critics liked the film. In this case, that’s…one of them. Even more impressively, Melania has a 6 on Metacritic, but that’s a 6/100, because that’s a site that takes into account the actual review scores, not just a thumbs up or thumbs down.