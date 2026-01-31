84 Lumber Opens New Store in La Mirada

January 31, 2026

84 Lumber has opened a new store in La Mirada, marking another step in what company officials describe as a strategic expansion across California and the West. The new location is intended not only to serve contractors and homeowners in Southeast Los Angeles County, but also to support rebuilding and recovery efforts tied to wildfire-impacted communities, including the Palisades area.

The 26,500-square-foot store is located at 14447 Firestone Blvd. and offers a full slate of building supplies, including lumber, windows, hardware, interior trim, timbers, and outdoor living packages. Complementing the retail space is a 42,900-square-foot lumber yard designed to handle larger orders and custom cuts. The La Mirada operation employs 13 associates.

The store quietly began serving customers with a soft opening in mid-November and is now fully operational, according to company representatives.

“We’re ready to take over L.A. County,” said store manager Issac Espinoza. “Our Southern California market is equipped to cut, customize and deliver materials quickly, along with top-notch products and knowledgeable associates. We’re excited to develop new business with builders, vendors and neighbors, while supporting their communities as they rebuild stronger and safer.”

84 Lumber has maintained a presence in California since 1976, when it opened its first West Coast location in San Jose, becoming the company’s 20th state at the time. The La Mirada store is now one of ten California locations, joining outlets in Bakersfield, Beaumont, Clovis, Stockton, San Diego, and Riverside, among others.

Nationwide, the privately held company operates approximately 320 facilities across 34 states, continuing to position itself as a major supplier for professional builders, remodelers, and large-scale recovery efforts.